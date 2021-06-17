Crews have located a missing jet skier after a search on the Saginaw Bay in Bay County.
At about 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, police received a call from a family stating their 16-year-old son, Emerson Selden, did not return from riding his jet ski on the waters, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Emerson told TV5 he was circling an island near the mouth of the Saginaw River when he saw a life preserver. He went closer to check it out and turned off the engine.
When he learned it was just an empty jacket, he decided to resume his trip but wasn't able to restart the engine.
"I was waiting on the jet ski as boats went by and I was waving the life jacket and after a few hours of no one stopping, I decided to go to the island," Emerson said.
At that point, a search was underway involving multiple agencies. His mother was worried, wondering where her son was.
"Thoughts that probably shouldn't be going through your head. You worry, you know, is he OK? Looking with binoculars," said Jami Selden-Manor, mother.
Back at the island, the ordeal came to an end when a Bangor Township Fire Department boat brought the teen back safely shortly before 8:30 p.m.
