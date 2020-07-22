A missing man has been located safe and sound after he was believed to be lost and disoriented.
Heinrich Besler, 82, had been missing since July 21 and was last seen driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz GLA250 SUV with registration number 2LJS83.
The Roscommon man was reported as missing at 6 p.m. on the 21st and was later seen at about 10 p.m. driving north on I-75, near the 176-mile marker.
At about 7:30 p.m. on July 22, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said Besler was located safe and sound.
