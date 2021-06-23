A missing Army veteran in Clare County who disappeared on June 22 has been found safe and sound.
Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski from the Clare County Sheriff Department released a statement saying she had been safely located in a vacant cabin.
Liana Zacharias went missing from the Arbor Drive and Lake George area. Zacharias is a 44-year-old female diagnosed with PTSD.
