A vulnerable woman who was reported missing from her home on Wednesday was found dead.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said Mary Margaret Wells, 26, was found dead in the woods about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Wells walked away from her home in the 4900 block of Mayville Road, near Silverwood Road, in Dayton Township on Wednesday.
Wells was found about a half-mile away from her home, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy will be scheduled, but investigators do not believe there was any foul play involved.
The sheriff's office would like to thank all of the surrounding area fire departments that provided assistance, including Midland County Search and Rescue.
They would also like to thank Mayville Area Schools for providing a school bus to keep crews warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.