Michigan State Police has canceled the endangered missing advisory for a 5-day-old child who they believe was taken by the father.
According to officials the child is safe.
MSP believed Smith Jr. was in the custody of the biological father Jeffrey Michael Smith Sr. They said he could have been in danger due to comments made by the father in harming the child.
MSP said Smith Sr. has an active warrant for arrest out of Emmett Township Public Safety in Battle Creek MI.
