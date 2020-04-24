Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley has announced a two-week extension of the city-wide curfew due to COVID-19 concerns.
The curfew went into effect on April 2, 2020 and goes until May 15. Those providing or obtaining essential services as outlined in the governor's executive orders are exempted.
The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.
Exceptions to the curfew include grocery stores, gas stations, banks, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
Violators of the order could be charged with a misdemeanor.
Mayor Neeley also said the city is expanding testing to a couple additional locations.
ALL THE MAYOR'S AND CITY OFFICAL'S STOP WITH THE FEARMONGERING ALREADY AND STOP TRYING TO TAKE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ITS ALL FEARMONGERING AND THE VIRUS IS NOT SPREADING LIKE THEY SAY IT IS MY COUNTY HAS 1 CASE FOR WEEKS NOT ANYBODY ELSE HAS GOTTEN IT AND FOR THE GOVERNOR WANTING TO MOVE SICK PEOPLE AWAY FROM DETROIT IS IRRESPONSIBLE TO EFFECT MORE PEOPLE JUST SO SHE GETS MORE FUNDING SHE NEEDS TO BE OUT THERE AND HELP AND NOT HIDE
