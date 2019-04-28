One woman has died after shots rang out at a Mid-Michigan home.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Nebraska Avenue in Bridgeport Township at around 10:50 p.m. on April 28 after reports that a large crowd had gathered, started fighting, and someone was shot.
Michigan State Police said that a short time later a 23-year-old woman from Saginaw arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A second woman, a 20-year-old Saginaw resident arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. It’s not clear how she died, according to MSP.
MSP Lt. Jim Lang also reports that when investigators were inside the home, they found a grenade. The bomb squad was called in, and found it was inert, or not capable of exploding.
Michigan State Police investigators were still on scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
If you have any information, call D/Trp. Murchie at 989-385-6844.
