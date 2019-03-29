The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly rollover crash in Portsmouth Township.
The crash shut down Cass Avenue at Wagner around 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
The Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old Saginaw County man lost control of his vehicle. It rolled over several times, ejecting the man and a 28-year-old Bay County woman.
Both victims were taken to the hospital by helicopter and the woman passed away.
The 40-year-old Saginaw County man remains in critical condition.
The road reopened after several hours.
No further information is available at this time.
**Officials previously said both occupants died***
