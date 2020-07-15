One man is dead, another hurt in a Mt. Pleasant homicide; and now police have identified the victim.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to 505 S. Bradley Street at 2:53 a.m. on July 15.
When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Chad Kuzma dead. Another man, a 25-year-old, had gunshot wounds but has been treated and released from the hospital.
There is currently no description of a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111, or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
