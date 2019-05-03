Residents in Bay City are given the all clear to return home after reports of a gas leak caused an evacuation.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out at 4:52 p.m. that a gas main was damaged on 5th Street, east of Trumbull. They then paged at 7:43 p.m. that the leak has been repaired.
People were asked not to use cell phones and transmitting radios within one block of the area.
Residents now have the all clear.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as we learn more.
