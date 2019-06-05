Reid Elementary students and staff are back in the building following a morning gas leak in Goodrich.
The problem began at around 8:30 a.m. on June 5 and everyone was taken to Goodrich High School.
The district now reports that officials have given the okay for everyone to return.
Caravan students or other students who had not yet dropped off may be brought in through the Reid office, the district said.
It’s not clear what caused the gas leak.
