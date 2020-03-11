The Imlay City teen injured in a snowmobile crash is improving.
Michaela Wolford, 12, was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in February of 2020.
Her mother, Julie, posted on Facebook that Michaela has made great strides in such a short period.
In the update, she said Michaela has another surgery today to place her skull bone back. Julie is hoping this is her last surgery.
In the post, Julie said when Michaela is medically ready to be discharged, the next phase of her recovery will continue in Grand Rapids. She said they will be going to a facility that specializes in Pediatric Brian Rehabilitation.
Julie said the family has researched, visited, and prayed for the best place for Michaela, and they feel the facility will be the best place for her recovery.
Julie said that the family is confident that with their incredible support system and lots of faith, they’ve made the right decision.
The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers, and support.
(0) comments
