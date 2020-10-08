We’re getting an update on an eagle that was rescued earlier this year after it flew into the side of a semi-truck.
The Shepherd Police Department said the eagle, now named Liberty Belle, was rescued by an officer in May.
The bird was taken to Wildlife Recovery Association, where she has been since. She had multiple injuries, including an injury to her leg that has now healed 100 percent. Unfortunately, she also experienced an injury to her eye that the department says has not healed.
The association is still seeking other medical options but said they may have to look for a facility for her to live the rest of her life.
The department thanked their friends at Wildlife Recovery association for taking “care of our community’s adopted bird!”
