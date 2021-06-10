UPDATE (2:45 PM) - The National Weather Service storm survey officially cited a tornado with this storm.
The tornado was rated an EF-0 -- right at the bottom of the scale -- with a maximum wind speed of 65 mph. The total path length was just over one mile, and had a maximum width of 25 yards. The tornado was on the ground from 3:33PM to 3:35PM. Per the survey, trees were downed and limbs had been snapped off from this funnel, and an eyewitness noted seeing a rotating area of air and debris.
On Wednesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms began popping-up around the TV5 area. One storm in particular up north was in northern Roscommon County near the village of Roscommon.
This stronger cell tracked from east-to-west (reverse of the typical pattern of weather in Michigan) over I-75 and towards Higgins Lake. Heavy downpours, lightning, and strong winds were associated with this storm. As of 2:45PM on June 10th, this storm was confirmed to have contained a tornado.
Tornado Ratings
Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale. This scale is based off of wind speed, but more specifically, wind damage. A storm survey is conducted to address damage to the area, and wind speeds are then estimated based off of that damage. The EF rating comes from that estimated wind speed.
