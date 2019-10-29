Part of I-75 near Standish had to be closed Tuesday morning after a UPS truck hit part of an overpass.
Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall said the truck hit one of the columns for the overpass at I-75 and 23 before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29; spilling some of its contents onto the road.
Hall said there is no damage to the bridge, and it appears the truck may have left the roadway to hit the column.
No injuries were reported.
