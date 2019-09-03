An upscale resale shop that will also help foster children throughout the community is opening in Flint.
The one-of-a-kind store is called Reclaimed by Whaley.
The president of Whaley Children’s House Mindy Williams said, not only is this a good way to support Flint but it’s also a great way to give back to some amazing foster kids.
The store will be located on Second Street in downtown Flint.
It’s an upscale boutique with clothes, furniture, home goods and so much more. Williams said, it’s a store that will be very unique to Flint.
“There’s nothing like this downtown but the main idea was to be able to give back to our foster care community,” Williams said. “So, the whole point of this store is to offer preferred appointment to either current or former foster kids who are ages 17 to 25.”
Anyone who wants to drop off donations for the resale shop can do so at the Whaley Center.
The grand opening is set to take place on October 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.