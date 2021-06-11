COVID-19 has been particularly difficult for students and parents adjusting to virtual learning. It has also come with an uptick of parents seeking treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in their kids.
“He always been very bright, but he’s kind of challenging,” said Holly Marie from Marlette.
Marie says her son was diagnosed with ADHD over the past year. She says her son’s behavioral issues were even more difficult when his school pivoted to virtual learning.
“It was really hard to keep him concentrated on it, like impossible,” Marie said.
James Dearlove is a psychotherapist at Ascension Genesys Hillside Center for Behavioral Health. He said Marie’s case is like many others.
“I have noticed a noted increase,” Dearlove said.
Dearlove attributes the COVID-19 pandemic and schools going virtual for the uptick of parents seeking help with their children’s ADHD. He says some students may have been able to deal with the disorder in the classroom but in a virtual setting, there is sometimes a lack of in-person stimulation.
He says parents should look out for symptoms of ADHD.
“All of a sudden they seem to be struggling to pay attention and they seem to have the moral prerogatives to do it, but they’re just not able to make it happen then,” Dearlove said.
Dearlove says there are a variety of ways to treat ADHD. Some are treated with therapy, others with medication like Ritalin or Adderall.
Marie says she didn’t want her son to be on a stimulant drug, so they choose alternative therapies, which she says is working.
“He can sit down and concentrate better. His schoolwork reflected immediately,” Marie said. “I got rave reviews from his teachers right after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.