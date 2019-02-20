Pet owners are being warned about a highly contagious disease making the rounds.
People who shelter dogs report an uptick in kennel cough.
“There have been reported cases of kennel cough in the area,” said Corey Graham, general manager of the Furlough Pet Resort.
The resort is a doggy day care and boarding business in Flint.
Graham said workers have seen an uptick in the disease and warns if your dog begins to cough, take it seriously.
“It’s a dry hacking cough you won’t be able to miss it. It really is just a bad cough,” Graham said.
The American Kennel Club says the disease is easily spread through airborne droplets, direct contact or contaminated surfaces.
Besides a cough, symptoms can include a runny nose, sneezing and a low fever.
There is a vaccine for kennel cough, but it doesn’t always protect against all strains of the virus.
“It’s Bordetella. There are so many strains, like our cold or flu, that our vaccinations don’t always work on all strains,” Graham said.
The AKC says kennel cough is highly treatable in most dogs but can be more severe in puppies younger than six months of age and immune-compromised dogs.
Graham said workers have been extra vigilant cleaning their facility out of an abundance of caution. She said not to let your dog congregate with others if symptoms appear.
“If they see any symptoms like coughing, they need to keep their dogs home. Make sure they get plenty of rest and fluids and they can come back once the cough is gone,” Graham said.
