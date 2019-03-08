A semi rolled over on Friday causing the westbound US-10 ramp to M-47 to close for several hours.
Bay City Central Dispatch paged the alert about 2:14 p.m.
The ramp has since reopened to traffic.
The driver of the semi was not injured, Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang said.
A second page was sent at 4:56 p.m to alert of a second accident in that area.
Lang said one driver was injured in that crash, but it was not life-threatening.
