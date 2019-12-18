US-131 in Cadillac shut down shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday after a semi-truck lost control and struck a guardrail near the 177-mile marker while heading northbound.
One lane of northbound traffic was closed for about an hour while the crash was cleared. The driver was given a citation for driving too fast for conditions.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.
