All lanes of US-127 in Gratiot County have reopened after some early morning closures.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes, at Lincoln Road (Exit 123), were closed at about 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3 due to water over the freeway.
Lanes reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
The southbound lanes, at Monroe Road (Exit 127), were also closed due water in the roadway at about 4:30 a.m. but reopened at 6:50 a.m.
Michigan State Police are advising drivers to take their time on the roads this morning as some roadways have large puddles and standing water.
