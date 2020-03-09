The eastbound and westbound lanes of US-10, between M-47 and Garfield Road in Bay County, have reopened after a crash.
The crash was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9.
No word yet on the condition of those involved.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
