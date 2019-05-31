Part of US-23 in Genesee County has reopened after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning.
Genesee County Central Dispatch said northbound US-23 at Hill Road was closed at 4:30 a.m. due to the overturned truck.
The truck was turned back upright just after 11:30 a.m. and the scene was cleared at about 12:30 p.m.
TV5 was told the driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is unclear.
A fire official on the scene told TV5 the truck was hauling auto parts.
