The US-23 bridge over the Au Gres River is closed for emergency repairs.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the bridge sustained damage after the flooding in May.
Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour while they work to repair the bridge.
M-65 at Big Creek and Jose Drain remains closed while following damage from the flooding.
