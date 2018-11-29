The U.S. government has agreed to release a Haitian man who was granted asylum but has been in custody for two years because of appeals.
Judge Judith Levy disclosed the deal Thursday, a day after holding a hearing in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ansly Damus is a teacher from Haiti who entered the U.S. in 2016 and sought asylum, saying his life was at risk because he criticized a political leader.
The American Civil Liberties Union says Damus has been locked up in a windowless room at a jail in Chardon, Ohio.
Levy doesn't have a role in the asylum dispute. But the ACLU sued to try to win his release while the case is pending.
Damus will wear an ankle monitor and live with a couple in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
