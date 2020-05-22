The Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will complete site assessments and evaluate dams that were impacted by severe weather in Mid-Michigan earlier this week.
The team is providing technical assistance to Midland and Gladwin counties.
"I took the opportunity to visit the Midland County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday and also see some of the impacts first hand while we assemble a team from across the Corps to bring our engineering expertise into the fight," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, Detroit District commander. "Even while we are dealing with the conditions of the pandemic and also assisting communities impacted by historical water levels on the Great Lakes, this is a challenge that we are ready to meet."
