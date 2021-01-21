United States Attorney Matthew Schneider has sent his letter of resignation to President Joe Biden.
He sent the letter shortly after President Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20. Schneider last day will be Feb. 1.
During his time in office, Schneider oversaw the trial, conviction, and life sentence of a man who stabbed and tried to kill a Flint Bishop Airport police officer in a violent jihad act.
After his resignation, he will immediately join a private law firm in Detroit.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said. “In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished.”
“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin. Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney.”
Saima Mohsin will assume office as acting United States Attorney, as provided for under the Vacancies Reform Act.
Schneider has served as the chief federal law enforcement official in Eastern Michigan since Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed him on Jan. 5, 2018.
On May 2018, the judges of the United States District Court voted to continue his term in office.
On Jan. 2, 2019, after his nomination by President Donald Trump, the United States Senate unanimously confirmed his appointment.
