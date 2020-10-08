Law enforcement officers say they’ve thwarted an attempt to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and possibly overthrow the state government.
“Conspiring to kidnap the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said.
Birge said six people are facing federal charges after being accused of preparing to kidnap Whitmer.
The group allegedly planned to abduct Whitmer at her vacation home in western Michigan sometime before election day.
According to the criminal complaint, the group was plotting to grab Whitmer when she arrived or left the vacation home and take her to Wisconsin to try her for what they call treason.
“Members of this conspiracy on two occasions conducted coordinated surveillance on the governor’s vacation home,” Birge said.
Birge said the group wanted to detonate explosive devices to divert police away from Whitmer’s vacation home. He said they even inspected the underside of a Michigan highway bridge for places to put an explosive.
Birge said the suspects were getting closer to carrying out the act.
“The group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped with shrapnel to test its antipersonnel capabilities,” Birge said.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has also filed state charges against seven people.
“The individuals in custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capital building of Michigan, and to kidnap government officials including the governor of Michigan,” Nessel said.
Birge said the FBI and Michigan State Police arrested several of the suspects as they allegedly met on the east side of the state to pool funds for explosives and exchange tactical gear.
Birge said the FBI began its investigation earlier this year because of social media posts threatening a violent overthrow of the state government. The FBI used undercover agents, secret recordings, and decrypted messages to build its case against the suspects.
Meanwhile, MSP Director Joe Gasper said the arrests should serve as a reminder that this type of suspected evil will not be tolerated.
“We will take swift action against anyone who is planning or seeking to commit violence or harm to anyone in the state of Michigan,” Gasper said.
