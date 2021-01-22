Militia members helped investigators thwart the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, according to a recent court filing.
United States Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge filed a motion on Friday, Jan. 22 to disclose certain grand jury testimony.
“During the grand jury investigation in this case, the government has taken testimony from one or more witnesses, and expects to examine additional witnesses. These witnesses have, and are expected to, describe their roles within militia groups and their participation in components of the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, including their presence at key training, planning, and reconnaissance meetings,” Birge wrote in his filing.
The request was filed a day after a different court filing indicated Ty Garbin, one of the suspects in the alleged plot, was expected to plead guilty.
