The U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Michigan announced new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus at five of its courthouses, including two in Mid-Michigan.
The measures will take effect immediately after the governor’s state of emergency declaration.
“Our Court is attempting to do its part in containing the virus affecting our country,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood. “We are doing this by limiting the number of large groups that regularly appear in our court while still protecting the constitutional rights of citizens in our community. Our goal is to keep the public and our employees as safe as possible.”
Restrictions are in place for all courthouses in the Eastern District of Michigan in the U.S. District Court, including Bay City, Flint, Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Port Huron.
Those entering a courthouse need to tell a court security officer before entering the building if the following apply:
- Visited China, South Korea, Italy, or Iran in the past 14 days
- Had close contact with someone who has been in one of the countries listed above within the past 14 days.
- Traveled within the U.S. where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission.
- Have been asked to be self-quarantined by any doctor, hospital, or health agency.
- Diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Anyone who violates the protocol will not be allowed into the building by a court security officer.
All civil and criminal matters scheduled for an in-court appearance before any district or magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Michigan are postponed pending further order by the court.
All grand jury proceedings in this District are postponed until further notice.
However, this does not affect the court’s consideration of civil or criminal motions that can be resolved without oral argument or handled by a phone or video conference.
If you’re required to appear at one of the courthouses and can’t because of the protocol, you are advised to do the following:
- If you are represented by an attorney, please contact your attorney
- If you are an attorney and you are scheduled to appear in court before a judge, please contact that chambers directly
- If you are scheduled to meet with a Pretrial Services Officer, please contact the office of Pretrial Services at (313) 324-5300
- If you are scheduled to meet with a Probation Officer, please contact the Probation office at (313) 234-5400.
- If you are a juror, please contact the Jury Department at (313) 234-5085.
- For District Court matters, please contact (313) 234-5000.
- For all other matters, please contact the Court Administrator’s Office at (313) 234-5051.
The restrictions will remain in place until it’s safe to remove them, according to the U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Michigan
