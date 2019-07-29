Prosecutors have taken the unusual step of dropping a fraud charge against a renowned robotics expert after a jury failed to reach a verdict in a trial about expenses at Michigan State University and a professional organization.
Ning Xi (shee) was director of MSU's Robotics and Automation Laboratory. Federal prosecutors accused him of collecting $183,000 in travel payments based on fraudulent documents. He also was accused of similar conduct in getting reimbursements from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
A mistrial was declared after a jury in Grand Rapids federal court couldn't reach a verdict. A judge dismissed the indictment on July 11. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagen Frank expressed doubt that a second trial would produce a different result.
Defense attorney Ronald Safer says the payments were legitimate, even if Xi's bookkeeping was bad. He says Xi was on more than 1,000 flights over eight years.
