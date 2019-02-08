President Donald Trump has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in memory of former Rep. John Dingell.
Trump's proclamation applies to flags at the White House, other public buildings and grounds, U.S. military posts and naval stations, and on all federal naval vessels. They'll be lowered until sunset Saturday.
Flags at U.S. embassies and other facilities overseas also are ordered to half-staff.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also ordered flags on state property lowered.
Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. The Democrat represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years before retiring in 2014 as the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.
