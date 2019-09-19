The U.S. Justice Department is suing a Detroit suburb after a Muslim group failed to win local approval to turn a commercial building into a mosque and community center.
The government says Troy is violating a federal law that's intended to accommodate religious groups. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says the lawsuit is an effort to "protect the religious liberties of all people."
Troy's zoning code requires certain setbacks from other properties. In the case of Adam Community Center, officials rejected requests for waivers. The government notes that variances wouldn't be required if the restaurant was turned into a non-religious building.
A message seeking comment was sent to Troy's attorney Thursday. The city already is being sued by the Muslim group. In a court filing, Troy says setback requirements protect neighbors against "adverse impacts."
