The Biden administration is pushing its Build Back Better agenda as negotiations reach their final stages.

The bills provide funding for a variety of services, like job training, childcare, and affordable housing.

TV5 spoke with the United States Secretary of Labor about what Michiganders can expect from the legislation.

The White House said its framework will help the state provide access to childcare for more than half a million kids up to age five.

"Many families in Michigan are struggling right now because they're paying 30, 40, 50, 60 percent of their weekly salary for childcare if they have more than one child, and sometimes that one child as well, so it really is an opportunity, it's an investment there,” said Martin Walsh.

Walsh said the extension of the child tax credit will reduce child poverty.

"There are many families in Michigan and all across this country that are struggling to make ends meet that have children and they're not earning money in good paying jobs and they're struggling. So that assists families to be stronger,” Walsh said.

With the president in Scotland for the climate summit, the secretary said the plan for the Great Lakes State is keeping people employed, especially if they're currently working in the fossil fuel industry.

"So, as we think about transitioning out, I don't think it's an either or, I think it's how do we work to make sure we're transitioning those folks as we become less dependent on those sources of energy,” Walsh said.

So when will the bills pass?

"All of the cabinet members have been working already on what would happen when we get this money. So, we're laying down the foundation, now what we need to do is get the final version voted on in the United States Congress, in the Senate, and then get it to the president's desk. Once that bill is signed, we will begin the implementation of getting those dollars out in the streets,” Walsh said.