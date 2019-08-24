U.S. Steel is planning to idle a northwestern Indiana facility and lay off about 150 workers.
The Pittsburgh-based company says it will halt production by mid-November at its East Chicago Tin plant, which makes tin-plated metal for uses such as food and paint cans.
U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the East Chicago plant was underutilized because low-priced imports have captured roughly half of the U.S. tin products market.
Cox says about half of the East Chicago plant's some 300 workers are expected to be offered jobs at the company's nearby Gary or Portage plants.
U.S. Steel earlier this month told Michigan officials it would lay off up to 200 workers as it idles a blast furnace at its mill near Detroit.
