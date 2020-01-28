U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced a push to combat human trafficking and Michigan is joining in that fight.
The initiatives include a renewed focus on the “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge for training the transportation workforce.
The pledge aims to educate members on how to recognize and report signs of human trafficking as well as raise public awareness.
Chao also announced $5.4 million in grant selections through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative.
Twenty-four organizations across the country will receive funding for projects to help prevent human trafficking.
Michigan is receiving $75,000 for the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) in Lansing.
It will be used for an app that lets users send public safety concerns with photos, videos, and text messages to transit dispatchers.
CATA will also raise awareness by holding a public education campaign.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation is committed to working with our public and private partners to fight human trafficking on America’s transportation system,” Chao said.
The department is expecting over 1 million employees across all modes of transportation to be trained on this initiative.
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, affecting millions of adults and children in the United States and worldwide,” the department said. “Victims are of every age, race, gender, background, citizenship, and immigration status.”
Secretary Chao set up an annual $50,000 award to incentivize people or organizations to develop a solution to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry.
The U.S. Department of Transportation will review applications and determine the most effective method to combat human trafficking.
