The U.S. State Department is urging U.S. citizens in Iraq to leave “immediately” due to heightened tensions in the region.
U.S. citizens are also urged to stay away from the U.S. Embassy, the state department said in a tweet.
Citizens in Iraq or those concerned about their loved ones in Iraq can call the Department of State at (202) 501-4444 or toll free in the U.S. at (888) 407-4747.
Tensions are high after an airstrike by the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Suleimani, according to the Pentagon.
READ MORE: Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
An airstrike killed Soleimani, architect of Iran's regional security apparatus, at Baghdad's international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.