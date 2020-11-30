The time for hunting deer with guns in Wisconsin is coming to a close.
But one 7-year-old boy has a trophy buck that could keep him smiling until next season.
” For him to be able to shoot a animal that size, and everything else, it was just amazing," said dad Eric Manske.
It happened on a deer ranch.
"I didn't really get a good shot at it, but I got it in the throat then out the shoulder," said hunter Jericho Manske.
"It's always been one shot. He hasn't ever taken more than that at an animal," Eric said.
Perhaps because Eric’s son Jericho started practicing at a young age.
"I mean I had him shooting a BB gun at target when he was probably one. He shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six-pointer last year at six years old," Eric explained.
Now at 7-years-old, a 21 pointer.
And he brought it down all by himself. "Yep, I stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock, so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder and then he does everything," Eric said.
"I got set up, and I just pulled the trigger and I was shooting from 50 yards. It ran 30 yards and it dropped," Jericho explained.
"For him to shoot something like that it’s just amazing. Whether it's on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement," said his proud dad.
"You're excited. You just pull the trigger," Jericho commented.
The 21 pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount. The prize of a lifetime, at just 7-years-old.
