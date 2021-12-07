Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.
She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.
It is not known where Parson was heading.
If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.