SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 12: A painted mural on Pine Street spelling BLACK LIVES MATTER extends several blocks in an area dubbed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) on June 12, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The area had been the site of recent clashes between the Seattle Police Department and Black Lives Matters demonstrators advocating against police brutality. After the Seattle Police Department East Precinct was boarded up and officers left last week demonstrators turned the area into a street scene with free food, music, onsite medics and no cars. Protests demanding police reforms sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody two weeks ago, have spread worldwide. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)