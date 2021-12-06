FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, on April 24, 2021. A dentist in northern Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to get the vaccine administered in a fake arm made of silicon. The 57-year-old man acknowledged his attempt at getting the vaccine to obtain a super health pass, which from Monday will be required in Italy to access many leisure activities, including restaurants, cinemas and theaters.((AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)