A man in Florida is facing charges after being accused of sucking a hospital patient's toes.
Frantz Beldorin, 23, was arrested after the incident and bonded out of jail.
He denies the allegations and is speaking out with his side of the story.
"She's afraid and we're in the dark. It's a dark room. It's a dark room with a dark male at the foot of her bed. Don't know what she's like. I can understand. I'm not gonna sit here and act like, like you know what I'm saying? But I'm not trying to do that with you. For what," Beldorin said.
He was fired and sent to jail.
"When the security came and got me, I was like, 'what's going on?' And they're like, 'just come with me,'" Beldorin said.
Beldorin said Monday night, while working as a sitter at Gulf Coast Hospital, a mishap with his phone led to a massive misunderstanding.
"If I offended her in any way, I apologize," he said.
He said he dropped the phone under the patient's bed, but ended up touching the patient while getting it.
"My hands on the bed. Yes, it's close to her, but I'm reaching to get my phone," Beldorin said.
According to his arrest report, the patient at first thought it was a nurse but then felt wet in-between her toes.
That's when she told deputies she saw Beldorin on his knees bending over her feet.
"It makes me look crazy or like creepy and I'm not. Like, I'm not that type of dude," he said.
Beldorin said the incident cost him his job and reputation.
He said he is innocent and hopes to clear the air before his life is ruined.
"I know there's other opportunities but there won't be if I get hit with this felony," Beldorin said.
The company that manages the hospital said they're working with authorities but wouldn't provide further comment.
The suspect has been charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
