In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz dealership in Littleton, Colo. A few days after reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving, Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a similar issue. The German automaker said in documents posted Friday, Dec. 10, by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)