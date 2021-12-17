Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.
In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.
Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.
Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.
It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.
