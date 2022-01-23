(Source: TikTok/Kyle Rittenhouse via CNN)

A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be destroyed. The gun was purchased by Dominick Black for Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and unable to legally buy a gun and "was to become the legal property of Kyle Rittenhouse upon his 18th birthday,” which was Jan. 3, 2021, the motion stated.