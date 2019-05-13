A boy called 911 Friday to report that he and six other children had been left in a car in Waldorf, Maryland with the windows rolled up and the motor not running.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the children ranged in age from 2 to 4 years old, and they believe the oldest child called 911.
The boy told authorities that the children were hot and didn't know where they were.
Deputies traced the call to a Waldorf shopping center.
They say the driver arrived about 10 minutes later, having been gone for about 20 minutes.
The mother of two who was babysitting five other kids, was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.