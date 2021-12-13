Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert issued Monday for a 17-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Memphis is now canceled after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says she was found safe.
According to a City Watch report from the Memphis Police Department, Barbara Sanders and another juvenile left with a man known as “Lucky” around 11 p.m. Sunday. The three of them reportedly went to a business near Chelsea Avenue where the suspect forced himself on Sanders.
The report says the other teen was able to get away and call police.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 39-year-old suspect as Lafayette Miller. He is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.
The TBI canceled the Amber Alert around 2 a.m. Tuesday after finding Sanders safe in Memphis.
It’s not clear if Miller was also found.
He is described as a Black male, 5′9, 205 pounds, black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.
If you have seen Miller, call MPD at 901-528-CASH or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
