Edward Nyman's appointment as the first full-time director of sports medicine and science at USA Gymnastics ended after one day.
The organization announced it had removed Nyman on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after naming him to the position.
USA Gymnastics cited an unspecified conflict of interest as its reason.
Nyman was a competitive gymnast from 1987-93 and spent time as a coach before getting a doctorate in biomechanics. He was not hired to treat athletes but to supervise the medical staff.
Nyman's appointment seemed to catch some in the gymnastics' community off guard. Olympic champion Simone Biles tweeted "I'm sorry .... what" after Nyman's hiring was announced.
