The 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team is coming to Mid-Michigan.
The team will be in Michigan for a pair of stops as the “Stand Beside Her Tour” rolls through the United States ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Hosted by USA Softball of Michigan, the 2020 WNT will be in Midland on Tuesday, June 9 for an exhibition doubleheader against the Midland Lady Explorers before heading to East Lansing on June 10 for another two-game contest.
“I am beyond excited that Team USA will be playing in Michigan,” said USA Softball WNT member Amanda Chidester, who hails from Allen Park, Mich. “This is a huge opportunity for all of Michigan’s softball fans and players to have the chance to watch the best of the best. I have had the pleasure of working with so many young aspiring softball players in the state of Michigan and I would encourage them all to come out and see what dreaming big truly can get you. I have a huge support system in Michigan, and I can’t wait to see them all come out to Midland and East Lansing to support Team USA on our journey to the Gold!”
Fan will have the chance to watch the game at the Dow Diamond stadium, with game one scheduled to take place at 5 p.m., and the second game taking place roughly 30 minutes after the end of game one.
And the best part? Admission is free!
“I would like to thank everyone involved for all of the work that has been performed as this has been a two-year process to bring the 2020 Women’s National Team to Michigan,” said USA Softball of Michigan Commissioner, Jerry Hanson.
