Some Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's plan to buy tart cherries to feed communities and support farmers will help the industry as cold weather threatens their crops.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the department announced this week that it will buy $20 million worth of U.S. tart cherries.
The Agricultural Marketing Service will purchase other fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and seafood products to distribute to communities amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A news release says the purchase is in response to changing market conditions brought on by the pandemic.
